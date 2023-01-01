5000 Saudi riyals to CFP francs

Convert SAR to XPF at the real exchange rate

5000 sar
143758 xpf

1.00000 SAR = 28.75160 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.83081.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9111.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.19141.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088960.009441890.012020510.01591870.0176460.0101140.204013

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / CFP Franc
1 SAR28.75160 XPF
5 SAR143.75800 XPF
10 SAR287.51600 XPF
20 SAR575.03200 XPF
50 SAR1437.58000 XPF
100 SAR2875.16000 XPF
250 SAR7187.90000 XPF
500 SAR14375.80000 XPF
1000 SAR28751.60000 XPF
2000 SAR57503.20000 XPF
5000 SAR143758.00000 XPF
10000 SAR287516.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Saudi Riyal
1 XPF0.03478 SAR
5 XPF0.17390 SAR
10 XPF0.34781 SAR
20 XPF0.69561 SAR
50 XPF1.73903 SAR
100 XPF3.47807 SAR
250 XPF8.69517 SAR
500 XPF17.39035 SAR
1000 XPF34.78070 SAR
2000 XPF69.56140 SAR
5000 XPF173.90350 SAR
10000 XPF347.80700 SAR