2000 Saudi riyals to Tongan paʻangas

Convert SAR to TOP at the real exchange rate

2000 sar
1228.90 top

1.00000 SAR = 0.61445 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.1914281.8381.32430.905955.38751.4680.785484
1 INR0.012020513.387830.01591870.01088960.6657840.0176460.00944189
1 PKR0.003548140.29517510.00469880.003214330.1965220.005208660.00278701
1 CAD0.75511662.8191212.8210.68407541.8241.108510.593132

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SAR0.61445 TOP
5 SAR3.07224 TOP
10 SAR6.14448 TOP
20 SAR12.28896 TOP
50 SAR30.72240 TOP
100 SAR61.44480 TOP
250 SAR153.61200 TOP
500 SAR307.22400 TOP
1000 SAR614.44800 TOP
2000 SAR1228.89600 TOP
5000 SAR3072.24000 TOP
10000 SAR6144.48000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Saudi Riyal
1 TOP1.62748 SAR
5 TOP8.13740 SAR
10 TOP16.27480 SAR
20 TOP32.54960 SAR
50 TOP81.37400 SAR
100 TOP162.74800 SAR
250 TOP406.87000 SAR
500 TOP813.74000 SAR
1000 TOP1627.48000 SAR
2000 TOP3254.96000 SAR
5000 TOP8137.40000 SAR
10000 TOP16274.80000 SAR