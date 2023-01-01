amount-spellout.1000 Saudi riyals to Mongolian tugriks

Convert SAR to MNT at the real exchange rate

1000 sar
916924 mnt

1.00000 SAR = 916.92400 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Mongolian Tugrik
1 SAR916.92400 MNT
5 SAR4584.62000 MNT
10 SAR9169.24000 MNT
20 SAR18338.48000 MNT
50 SAR45846.20000 MNT
100 SAR91692.40000 MNT
250 SAR229231.00000 MNT
500 SAR458462.00000 MNT
1000 SAR916924.00000 MNT
2000 SAR1833848.00000 MNT
5000 SAR4584620.00000 MNT
10000 SAR9169240.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Saudi Riyal
1 MNT0.00109 SAR
5 MNT0.00545 SAR
10 MNT0.01091 SAR
20 MNT0.02181 SAR
50 MNT0.05453 SAR
100 MNT0.10906 SAR
250 MNT0.27265 SAR
500 MNT0.54530 SAR
1000 MNT1.09060 SAR
2000 MNT2.18120 SAR
5000 MNT5.45300 SAR
10000 MNT10.90600 SAR