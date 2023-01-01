2000 Saudi riyals to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert SAR to KZT at the real exchange rate

2.000 sar
243.246 kzt

1.00000 SAR = 121.62300 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.2126281.8381.324950.9060555.38751.468210.785453
1 INR0.012017413.386960.01592250.01088830.6656140.01764410.00943912
1 PKR0.003548140.2952510.00470110.003214770.1965220.005209420.0027869
1 CAD0.75474562.8043212.71610.68383241.80351.108130.592817

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SAR121.62300 KZT
5 SAR608.11500 KZT
10 SAR1216.23000 KZT
20 SAR2432.46000 KZT
50 SAR6081.15000 KZT
100 SAR12162.30000 KZT
250 SAR30405.75000 KZT
500 SAR60811.50000 KZT
1000 SAR121623.00000 KZT
2000 SAR243246.00000 KZT
5000 SAR608115.00000 KZT
10000 SAR1216230.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Saudi Riyal
1 KZT0.00822 SAR
5 KZT0.04111 SAR
10 KZT0.08222 SAR
20 KZT0.16444 SAR
50 KZT0.41111 SAR
100 KZT0.82221 SAR
250 KZT2.05553 SAR
500 KZT4.11106 SAR
1000 KZT8.22213 SAR
2000 KZT16.44426 SAR
5000 KZT41.11065 SAR
10000 KZT82.22130 SAR