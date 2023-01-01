10 Saudi riyals to Chilean pesos

Convert SAR to CLP at the real exchange rate

10 sar
2344 clp

1.00000 SAR = 234.40400 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Chilean Peso
1 SAR234.40400 CLP
5 SAR1172.02000 CLP
10 SAR2344.04000 CLP
20 SAR4688.08000 CLP
50 SAR11720.20000 CLP
100 SAR23440.40000 CLP
250 SAR58601.00000 CLP
500 SAR117202.00000 CLP
1000 SAR234404.00000 CLP
2000 SAR468808.00000 CLP
5000 SAR1172020.00000 CLP
10000 SAR2344040.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 CLP0.00427 SAR
5 CLP0.02133 SAR
10 CLP0.04266 SAR
20 CLP0.08532 SAR
50 CLP0.21331 SAR
100 CLP0.42661 SAR
250 CLP1.06653 SAR
500 CLP2.13306 SAR
1000 CLP4.26613 SAR
2000 CLP8.53226 SAR
5000 CLP21.33065 SAR
10000 CLP42.66130 SAR