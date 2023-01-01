2000 Rwandan francs to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert RWF to XOF at the real exchange rate

2000 rwf
943 xof

1.00000 RWF = 0.47161 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 RWF0.47161 XOF
5 RWF2.35803 XOF
10 RWF4.71606 XOF
20 RWF9.43212 XOF
50 RWF23.58030 XOF
100 RWF47.16060 XOF
250 RWF117.90150 XOF
500 RWF235.80300 XOF
1000 RWF471.60600 XOF
2000 RWF943.21200 XOF
5000 RWF2358.03000 XOF
10000 RWF4716.06000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Rwandan Franc
1 XOF2.12041 RWF
5 XOF10.60205 RWF
10 XOF21.20410 RWF
20 XOF42.40820 RWF
50 XOF106.02050 RWF
100 XOF212.04100 RWF
250 XOF530.10250 RWF
500 XOF1060.20500 RWF
1000 XOF2120.41000 RWF
2000 XOF4240.82000 RWF
5000 XOF10602.05000 RWF
10000 XOF21204.10000 RWF