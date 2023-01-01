500 Rwandan francs to Jamaican dollars

Convert RWF to JMD at the real exchange rate

500 rwf
61,16 jmd

1.00000 RWF = 0.12231 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 RWF0.12231 JMD
5 RWF0.61157 JMD
10 RWF1.22314 JMD
20 RWF2.44628 JMD
50 RWF6.11570 JMD
100 RWF12.23140 JMD
250 RWF30.57850 JMD
500 RWF61.15700 JMD
1000 RWF122.31400 JMD
2000 RWF244.62800 JMD
5000 RWF611.57000 JMD
10000 RWF1223.14000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Rwandan Franc
1 JMD8.17570 RWF
5 JMD40.87850 RWF
10 JMD81.75700 RWF
20 JMD163.51400 RWF
50 JMD408.78500 RWF
100 JMD817.57000 RWF
250 JMD2043.92500 RWF
500 JMD4087.85000 RWF
1000 JMD8175.70000 RWF
2000 JMD16351.40000 RWF
5000 JMD40878.50000 RWF
10000 JMD81757.00000 RWF