1.00000 RUB = 0.12225 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Tajikistani Somoni
1 RUB0.12225 TJS
5 RUB0.61126 TJS
10 RUB1.22252 TJS
20 RUB2.44504 TJS
50 RUB6.11260 TJS
100 RUB12.22520 TJS
250 RUB30.56300 TJS
500 RUB61.12600 TJS
1000 RUB122.25200 TJS
2000 RUB244.50400 TJS
5000 RUB611.26000 TJS
10000 RUB1222.52000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Russian Ruble
1 TJS8.17982 RUB
5 TJS40.89910 RUB
10 TJS81.79820 RUB
20 TJS163.59640 RUB
50 TJS408.99100 RUB
100 TJS817.98200 RUB
250 TJS2044.95500 RUB
500 TJS4089.91000 RUB
1000 TJS8179.82000 RUB
2000 TJS16359.64000 RUB
5000 TJS40899.10000 RUB
10000 TJS81798.20000 RUB