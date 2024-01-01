5,000 Russian rubles to Malawian kwachas

Convert RUB to MWK at the real exchange rate

5,000 rub
91,856.50 mwk

1.000 RUB = 18.37 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.06388.9391.4681.6580.9718.066
1 GBP1.1711.244104.0721.7181.941.13521.14
1 USD0.9410.804183.6761.3811.560.91316.997
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Malawian Kwacha
1 RUB18,37130 MWK
5 RUB91,85650 MWK
10 RUB183,71300 MWK
20 RUB367,42600 MWK
50 RUB918,56500 MWK
100 RUB1.837,13000 MWK
250 RUB4.592,82500 MWK
500 RUB9.185,65000 MWK
1000 RUB18.371,30000 MWK
2000 RUB36.742,60000 MWK
5000 RUB91.856,50000 MWK
10000 RUB183.713,00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Russian Ruble
1 MWK0,05443 RUB
5 MWK0,27216 RUB
10 MWK0,54433 RUB
20 MWK1,08866 RUB
50 MWK2,72165 RUB
100 MWK5,44329 RUB
250 MWK13,60823 RUB
500 MWK27,21645 RUB
1000 MWK54,43290 RUB
2000 MWK108,86580 RUB
5000 MWK272,16450 RUB
10000 MWK544,32900 RUB