5,000 Qatari rials to British pounds sterling

Convert QAR to GBP at the real exchange rate

5,000 qar
1,073.46 gbp

QR1.000 QAR = £0.2147 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.5471.374278.60.7830.9261,513.21.504
1 INR0.01210.0163.3350.0090.01118.1120.018
1 CAD0.72860.791202.7140.5690.6741,101.031.094
1 PKR0.0040.30.00510.0030.0035.4310.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / British Pound Sterling
1 QAR0,21469 GBP
5 QAR1,07346 GBP
10 QAR2,14692 GBP
20 QAR4,29384 GBP
50 QAR10,73460 GBP
100 QAR21,46920 GBP
250 QAR53,67300 GBP
500 QAR107,34600 GBP
1000 QAR214,69200 GBP
2000 QAR429,38400 GBP
5000 QAR1.073,46000 GBP
10000 QAR2.146,92000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Qatari Rial
1 GBP4,65785 QAR
5 GBP23,28925 QAR
10 GBP46,57850 QAR
20 GBP93,15700 QAR
50 GBP232,89250 QAR
100 GBP465,78500 QAR
250 GBP1.164,46250 QAR
500 GBP2.328,92500 QAR
1000 GBP4.657,85000 QAR
2000 GBP9.315,70000 QAR
5000 GBP23.289,25000 QAR
10000 GBP46.578,50000 QAR