1 British pound sterling to Qatari rials

Convert GBP to QAR at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
4.65 qar

1.00000 GBP = 4.64516 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:17
Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.899983.18531.46188140.921.322350.836951.57816
1 EUR1.11125192.43971.62452156.611.469460.930141.75373
1 INR0.01202140.010817910.01757381.694050.01589640.01006130.0189716
1 AUD0.684050.61556856.9029196.39630.9045540.5725161.07954

How to convert British pounds sterling to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Qatari Rial
1 GBP4.64516 QAR
5 GBP23.22580 QAR
10 GBP46.45160 QAR
20 GBP92.90320 QAR
50 GBP232.25800 QAR
100 GBP464.51600 QAR
250 GBP1161.29000 QAR
500 GBP2322.58000 QAR
1000 GBP4645.16000 QAR
2000 GBP9290.32000 QAR
5000 GBP23225.80000 QAR
10000 GBP46451.60000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / British Pound Sterling
1 QAR0.21528 GBP
5 QAR1.07639 GBP
10 QAR2.15278 GBP
20 QAR4.30556 GBP
50 QAR10.76390 GBP
100 QAR21.52780 GBP
250 QAR53.81950 GBP
500 QAR107.63900 GBP
1000 QAR215.27800 GBP
2000 QAR430.55600 GBP
5000 QAR1076.39000 GBP
10000 QAR2152.78000 GBP