Convert QAR to CHF at the real exchange rate

50 Qatari rials to Swiss francs

50 qar
12.29 chf

QR1.000 QAR = SFr.0.2459 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:49
How to convert Qatari rials to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Swiss Franc
1 QAR0,24589 CHF
5 QAR1,22945 CHF
10 QAR2,45889 CHF
20 QAR4,91778 CHF
50 QAR12,29445 CHF
100 QAR24,58890 CHF
250 QAR61,47225 CHF
500 QAR122,94450 CHF
1000 QAR245,88900 CHF
2000 QAR491,77800 CHF
5000 QAR1.229,44500 CHF
10000 QAR2.458,89000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Qatari Rial
1 CHF4,06688 QAR
5 CHF20,33440 QAR
10 CHF40,66880 QAR
20 CHF81,33760 QAR
50 CHF203,34400 QAR
100 CHF406,68800 QAR
250 CHF1.016,72000 QAR
500 CHF2.033,44000 QAR
1000 CHF4.066,88000 QAR
2000 CHF8.133,76000 QAR
5000 CHF20.334,40000 QAR
10000 CHF40.668,80000 QAR