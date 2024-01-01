Convert PYG to ILS at the real exchange rate

500 Paraguayan guaranis to Israeli new sheqels

500 pyg
0.25 ils

₲1.000 PYG = ₪0.0004929 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.50383.540.92558.5831.3491.3740.782
1 AUD0.665155.5670.61638.9670.8970.9140.52
1 INR0.0120.01810.0110.7010.0160.0160.009
1 EUR1.0811.62590.274163.3051.4581.4850.845

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Paraguayan guaranis

PYG to USD

PYG to AUD

PYG to INR

PYG to EUR

PYG to PHP

PYG to SGD

PYG to CAD

PYG to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PYG0,00049 ILS
5 PYG0,00246 ILS
10 PYG0,00493 ILS
20 PYG0,00986 ILS
50 PYG0,02464 ILS
100 PYG0,04929 ILS
250 PYG0,12322 ILS
500 PYG0,24643 ILS
1000 PYG0,49286 ILS
2000 PYG0,98572 ILS
5000 PYG2,46430 ILS
10000 PYG4,92860 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Paraguayan Guarani
1 ILS2.028,98000 PYG
5 ILS10.144,90000 PYG
10 ILS20.289,80000 PYG
20 ILS40.579,60000 PYG
50 ILS101.449,00000 PYG
100 ILS202.898,00000 PYG
250 ILS507.245,00000 PYG
500 ILS1.014.490,00000 PYG
1000 ILS2.028.980,00000 PYG
2000 ILS4.057.960,00000 PYG
5000 ILS10.144.900,00000 PYG
10000 ILS20.289.800,00000 PYG