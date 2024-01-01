Convert PLN to UZS at the real exchange rate

100 Polish zloty to Uzbekistan soms

100 pln
3,14,915 uzs

zł1.000 PLN = so'm3,149 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:37
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9250.78283.5430.8951,373.9610.60622.817
1 EUR1.08110.84590.2890.9681,484.9111.46224.66
1 GBP1.281.1841106.8971.1451,758.0513.5729.196
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4460.1270.273

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Uzbekistan Som
1 PLN3.149,15000 UZS
5 PLN15.745,75000 UZS
10 PLN31.491,50000 UZS
20 PLN62.983,00000 UZS
50 PLN157.457,50000 UZS
100 PLN314.915,00000 UZS
250 PLN787.287,50000 UZS
500 PLN1.574.575,00000 UZS
1000 PLN3.149.150,00000 UZS
2000 PLN6.298.300,00000 UZS
5000 PLN15.745.750,00000 UZS
10000 PLN31.491.500,00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Polish Zloty
1 UZS0,00032 PLN
5 UZS0,00159 PLN
10 UZS0,00318 PLN
20 UZS0,00635 PLN
50 UZS0,01588 PLN
100 UZS0,03175 PLN
250 UZS0,07939 PLN
500 UZS0,15877 PLN
1000 UZS0,31755 PLN
2000 UZS0,63509 PLN
5000 UZS1,58773 PLN
10000 UZS3,17546 PLN