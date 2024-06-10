Convert PLN to UAH at the real exchange rate

1 Polish zloty to Ukrainian hryvnias

1 pln
10.07 uah

zł1.000 PLN = ₴10.07 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:33
1 USD10.9250.78283.5430.8951,372.2210.60222.811
1 EUR1.08110.84590.3150.9681,483.4411.46124.661
1 GBP1.281.1841106.8981.1451,755.8213.56629.189
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4250.1270.273

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 PLN10,06510 UAH
5 PLN50,32550 UAH
10 PLN100,65100 UAH
20 PLN201,30200 UAH
50 PLN503,25500 UAH
100 PLN1.006,51000 UAH
250 PLN2.516,27500 UAH
500 PLN5.032,55000 UAH
1000 PLN10.065,10000 UAH
2000 PLN20.130,20000 UAH
5000 PLN50.325,50000 UAH
10000 PLN100.651,00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Polish Zloty
1 UAH0,09935 PLN
5 UAH0,49677 PLN
10 UAH0,99353 PLN
20 UAH1,98706 PLN
50 UAH4,96766 PLN
100 UAH9,93532 PLN
250 UAH24,83830 PLN
500 UAH49,67660 PLN
1000 UAH99,35320 PLN
2000 UAH198,70640 PLN
5000 UAH496,76600 PLN
10000 UAH993,53200 PLN