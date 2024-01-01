Convert UAH to PLN at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Polish zloty

1,000 uah
99.50 pln

₴1.000 UAH = zł0.09950 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:21
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Polish Zloty
1 UAH0,09950 PLN
5 UAH0,49751 PLN
10 UAH0,99501 PLN
20 UAH1,99002 PLN
50 UAH4,97506 PLN
100 UAH9,95012 PLN
250 UAH24,87530 PLN
500 UAH49,75060 PLN
1000 UAH99,50120 PLN
2000 UAH199,00240 PLN
5000 UAH497,50600 PLN
10000 UAH995,01200 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 PLN10,05010 UAH
5 PLN50,25050 UAH
10 PLN100,50100 UAH
20 PLN201,00200 UAH
50 PLN502,50500 UAH
100 PLN1.005,01000 UAH
250 PLN2.512,52500 UAH
500 PLN5.025,05000 UAH
1000 PLN10.050,10000 UAH
2000 PLN20.100,20000 UAH
5000 PLN50.250,50000 UAH
10000 PLN100.501,00000 UAH