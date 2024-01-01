Convert PLN to MOP at the real exchange rate

1 Polish zloty to Macanese patacas

1 pln
2.01 mop

zł1.000 PLN = MOP$2.008 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:29
How to convert Polish zloty to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Macanese Pataca
1 PLN2,00796 MOP
5 PLN10,03980 MOP
10 PLN20,07960 MOP
20 PLN40,15920 MOP
50 PLN100,39800 MOP
100 PLN200,79600 MOP
250 PLN501,99000 MOP
500 PLN1.003,98000 MOP
1000 PLN2.007,96000 MOP
2000 PLN4.015,92000 MOP
5000 PLN10.039,80000 MOP
10000 PLN20.079,60000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Polish Zloty
1 MOP0,49802 PLN
5 MOP2,49009 PLN
10 MOP4,98017 PLN
20 MOP9,96034 PLN
50 MOP24,90085 PLN
100 MOP49,80170 PLN
250 MOP124,50425 PLN
500 MOP249,00850 PLN
1000 MOP498,01700 PLN
2000 MOP996,03400 PLN
5000 MOP2.490,08500 PLN
10000 MOP4.980,17000 PLN