zł1.000 PLN = ¥39.19 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.78383.5410.8961,373.6810.62222.846
1 EUR1.0810.84690.2540.9681,484.0611.47624.682
1 GBP1.2781.1831106.741.1441,755.1513.57229.19
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4430.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Japanese Yen
1 PLN39,19040 JPY
5 PLN195,95200 JPY
10 PLN391,90400 JPY
20 PLN783,80800 JPY
50 PLN1.959,52000 JPY
100 PLN3.919,04000 JPY
250 PLN9.797,60000 JPY
500 PLN19.595,20000 JPY
1000 PLN39.190,40000 JPY
2000 PLN78.380,80000 JPY
5000 PLN195.952,00000 JPY
10000 PLN391.904,00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Polish Zloty
100 JPY2,55164 PLN
1000 JPY25,51640 PLN
1500 JPY38,27460 PLN
2000 JPY51,03280 PLN
3000 JPY76,54920 PLN
5000 JPY127,58200 PLN
5400 JPY137,78856 PLN
10000 JPY255,16400 PLN
15000 JPY382,74600 PLN
20000 JPY510,32800 PLN
25000 JPY637,91000 PLN
30000 JPY765,49200 PLN