Convert PLN to CZK at the real exchange rate

2,000 Polish zloty to Czech korunas

2,000 pln
11,389.16 czk

zł1.000 PLN = Kč5.695 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:12
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9250.78283.5440.8951,373.4710.60622.845
1 EUR1.08110.84690.2820.9671,484.2411.46224.688
1 GBP1.2781.1831106.7821.1441,755.513.55629.199
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.440.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Czech Republic Koruna
1 PLN5,69458 CZK
5 PLN28,47290 CZK
10 PLN56,94580 CZK
20 PLN113,89160 CZK
50 PLN284,72900 CZK
100 PLN569,45800 CZK
250 PLN1.423,64500 CZK
500 PLN2.847,29000 CZK
1000 PLN5.694,58000 CZK
2000 PLN11.389,16000 CZK
5000 PLN28.472,90000 CZK
10000 PLN56.945,80000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Polish Zloty
1 CZK0,17561 PLN
5 CZK0,87803 PLN
10 CZK1,75606 PLN
20 CZK3,51212 PLN
50 CZK8,78030 PLN
100 CZK17,56060 PLN
250 CZK43,90150 PLN
500 CZK87,80300 PLN
1000 CZK175,60600 PLN
2000 CZK351,21200 PLN
5000 CZK878,03000 PLN
10000 CZK1.756,06000 PLN