100 Polish zloty to Brazilian reais

Convert PLN to BRL at the real exchange rate

100 pln
134.69 brl

zł1.000 PLN = R$1.347 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.78383.5450.8961,373.5610.60422.844
1 EUR1.0810.84690.2620.9681,483.9911.45624.681
1 GBP1.2781.1831106.751.1441,755.0713.54929.19
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4410.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Brazilian Real
1 PLN1,34694 BRL
5 PLN6,73470 BRL
10 PLN13,46940 BRL
20 PLN26,93880 BRL
50 PLN67,34700 BRL
100 PLN134,69400 BRL
250 PLN336,73500 BRL
500 PLN673,47000 BRL
1000 PLN1.346,94000 BRL
2000 PLN2.693,88000 BRL
5000 PLN6.734,70000 BRL
10000 PLN13.469,40000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Polish Zloty
1 BRL0,74243 PLN
5 BRL3,71213 PLN
10 BRL7,42425 PLN
20 BRL14,84850 PLN
50 BRL37,12125 PLN
100 BRL74,24250 PLN
250 BRL185,60625 PLN
500 BRL371,21250 PLN
1000 BRL742,42500 PLN
2000 BRL1.484,85000 PLN
5000 BRL3.712,12500 PLN
10000 BRL7.424,25000 PLN