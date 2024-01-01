250 Polish zloty to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert PLN to BAM at the real exchange rate

250 pln
112.84 bam

zł1.000 PLN = KM0.4513 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.78383.5460.8961,374.1610.622.842
1 EUR1.0810.84690.2590.9681,484.5711.45224.678
1 GBP1.2781.1831106.7341.1441,755.5613.54229.182
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4480.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 PLN0,45134 BAM
5 PLN2,25671 BAM
10 PLN4,51341 BAM
20 PLN9,02682 BAM
50 PLN22,56705 BAM
100 PLN45,13410 BAM
250 PLN112,83525 BAM
500 PLN225,67050 BAM
1000 PLN451,34100 BAM
2000 PLN902,68200 BAM
5000 PLN2.256,70500 BAM
10000 PLN4.513,41000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Polish Zloty
1 BAM2,21562 PLN
5 BAM11,07810 PLN
10 BAM22,15620 PLN
20 BAM44,31240 PLN
50 BAM110,78100 PLN
100 BAM221,56200 PLN
250 BAM553,90500 PLN
500 BAM1.107,81000 PLN
1000 BAM2.215,62000 PLN
2000 BAM4.431,24000 PLN
5000 BAM11.078,10000 PLN
10000 BAM22.156,20000 PLN