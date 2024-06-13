10 Polish zloty to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert PLN to AED at the real exchange rate

10 pln
9.16 aed

zł1.000 PLN = د.إ0.9158 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:28
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.78383.5440.8961,374.3610.59722.845
1 EUR1.0810.84690.2570.9681,484.7911.44924.682
1 GBP1.2781.1821106.7321.1441,755.8113.53829.186
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4510.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PLN0,91578 AED
5 PLN4,57889 AED
10 PLN9,15778 AED
20 PLN18,31556 AED
50 PLN45,78890 AED
100 PLN91,57780 AED
250 PLN228,94450 AED
500 PLN457,88900 AED
1000 PLN915,77800 AED
2000 PLN1.831,55600 AED
5000 PLN4.578,89000 AED
10000 PLN9.157,78000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Polish Zloty
1 AED1,09197 PLN
5 AED5,45985 PLN
10 AED10,91970 PLN
20 AED21,83940 PLN
50 AED54,59850 PLN
100 AED109,19700 PLN
250 AED272,99250 PLN
500 AED545,98500 PLN
1000 AED1.091,97000 PLN
2000 AED2.183,94000 PLN
5000 AED5.459,85000 PLN
10000 AED10.919,70000 PLN