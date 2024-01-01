5,000 Pakistani rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert PKR to BTN at the real exchange rate

5,000 pkr
1,499.62 btn

₨1.000 PKR = Nu.0.2999 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92683.5280.7823.6731.3743.75232.304
1 EUR1.081190.2520.8453.9691.4854.05434.904
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2791.183106.80314.6961.7574.79741.305

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PKR0,29992 BTN
5 PKR1,49962 BTN
10 PKR2,99923 BTN
20 PKR5,99846 BTN
50 PKR14,99615 BTN
100 PKR29,99230 BTN
250 PKR74,98075 BTN
500 PKR149,96150 BTN
1000 PKR299,92300 BTN
2000 PKR599,84600 BTN
5000 PKR1.499,61500 BTN
10000 PKR2.999,23000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Pakistani Rupee
1 BTN3,33419 PKR
5 BTN16,67095 PKR
10 BTN33,34190 PKR
20 BTN66,68380 PKR
50 BTN166,70950 PKR
100 BTN333,41900 PKR
250 BTN833,54750 PKR
500 BTN1.667,09500 PKR
1000 BTN3.334,19000 PKR
2000 BTN6.668,38000 PKR
5000 BTN16.670,95000 PKR
10000 BTN33.341,90000 PKR