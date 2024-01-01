Convert PHP to THB at the real exchange rate

20 Philippine pesos to Thai bahts

20 php
12.51 thb

₱1.000 PHP = ฿0.6253 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:44
How to convert Philippine pesos to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Thai Baht
1 PHP0,62534 THB
5 PHP3,12668 THB
10 PHP6,25336 THB
20 PHP12,50672 THB
50 PHP31,26680 THB
100 PHP62,53360 THB
250 PHP156,33400 THB
500 PHP312,66800 THB
1000 PHP625,33600 THB
2000 PHP1.250,67200 THB
5000 PHP3.126,68000 THB
10000 PHP6.253,36000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Philippine Peso
1 THB1,59914 PHP
5 THB7,99570 PHP
10 THB15,99140 PHP
20 THB31,98280 PHP
50 THB79,95700 PHP
100 THB159,91400 PHP
250 THB399,78500 PHP
500 THB799,57000 PHP
1000 THB1.599,14000 PHP
2000 THB3.198,28000 PHP
5000 THB7.995,70000 PHP
10000 THB15.991,40000 PHP