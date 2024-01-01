Convert PHP to RWF at the real exchange rate

100 Philippine pesos to Rwandan francs

100 php
2,232 rwf

₱1.000 PHP = R₣22.32 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3730.9251.5030.7821,367.2156.7457.241
1 CAD0.72810.6731.0940.569995.449114.1255.272
1 EUR1.0811.48511.6240.8451,478.15169.467.828
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.52909.94104.3224.819

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Rwandan Franc
1 PHP22,31580 RWF
5 PHP111,57900 RWF
10 PHP223,15800 RWF
20 PHP446,31600 RWF
50 PHP1.115,79000 RWF
100 PHP2.231,58000 RWF
250 PHP5.578,95000 RWF
500 PHP11.157,90000 RWF
1000 PHP22.315,80000 RWF
2000 PHP44.631,60000 RWF
5000 PHP111.579,00000 RWF
10000 PHP223.158,00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Philippine Peso
1 RWF0,04481 PHP
5 RWF0,22406 PHP
10 RWF0,44811 PHP
20 RWF0,89623 PHP
50 RWF2,24057 PHP
100 RWF4,48114 PHP
250 RWF11,20285 PHP
500 RWF22,40570 PHP
1000 RWF44,81140 PHP
2000 RWF89,62280 PHP
5000 RWF224,05700 PHP
10000 RWF448,11400 PHP