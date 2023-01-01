5 Rwandan francs to Philippine pesos

Convert RWF to PHP at the real exchange rate

5 rwf
0.22 php

1.00000 RWF = 0.04395 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Philippine Peso
1 RWF0.04395 PHP
5 RWF0.21975 PHP
10 RWF0.43951 PHP
20 RWF0.87902 PHP
50 RWF2.19755 PHP
100 RWF4.39510 PHP
250 RWF10.98775 PHP
500 RWF21.97550 PHP
1000 RWF43.95100 PHP
2000 RWF87.90200 PHP
5000 RWF219.75500 PHP
10000 RWF439.51000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Rwandan Franc
1 PHP22.75260 RWF
5 PHP113.76300 RWF
10 PHP227.52600 RWF
20 PHP455.05200 RWF
50 PHP1137.63000 RWF
100 PHP2275.26000 RWF
250 PHP5688.15000 RWF
500 PHP11376.30000 RWF
1000 PHP22752.60000 RWF
2000 PHP45505.20000 RWF
5000 PHP113763.00000 RWF
10000 PHP227526.00000 RWF