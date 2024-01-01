Convert PHP to EGP at the real exchange rate

20 Philippine pesos to Egyptian pounds

20 php
16.28 egp

₱1.000 PHP = E£0.8141 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:50
How to convert Philippine pesos to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 PHP0,81414 EGP
5 PHP4,07071 EGP
10 PHP8,14141 EGP
20 PHP16,28282 EGP
50 PHP40,70705 EGP
100 PHP81,41410 EGP
250 PHP203,53525 EGP
500 PHP407,07050 EGP
1000 PHP814,14100 EGP
2000 PHP1.628,28200 EGP
5000 PHP4.070,70500 EGP
10000 PHP8.141,41000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Philippine Peso
1 EGP1,22829 PHP
5 EGP6,14145 PHP
10 EGP12,28290 PHP
20 EGP24,56580 PHP
50 EGP61,41450 PHP
100 EGP122,82900 PHP
250 EGP307,07250 PHP
500 EGP614,14500 PHP
1000 EGP1.228,29000 PHP
2000 EGP2.456,58000 PHP
5000 EGP6.141,45000 PHP
10000 EGP12.282,90000 PHP