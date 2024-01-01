Convert PGK to XOF at the real exchange rate

250 Papua New Guinean kinas to CFA francs BCEAO

250 pgk
39,495 xof

K1.000 PGK = CFA158.0 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2921.4841.6240.96720.256
1 GBP1.18311.279106.8591.7561.9211.14423.973
1 USD0.9250.782183.5231.3721.5020.89518.738
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PGK157,97800 XOF
5 PGK789,89000 XOF
10 PGK1.579,78000 XOF
20 PGK3.159,56000 XOF
50 PGK7.898,90000 XOF
100 PGK15.797,80000 XOF
250 PGK39.494,50000 XOF
500 PGK78.989,00000 XOF
1000 PGK157.978,00000 XOF
2000 PGK315.956,00000 XOF
5000 PGK789.890,00000 XOF
10000 PGK1.579.780,00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 XOF0,00633 PGK
5 XOF0,03165 PGK
10 XOF0,06330 PGK
20 XOF0,12660 PGK
50 XOF0,31650 PGK
100 XOF0,63300 PGK
250 XOF1,58250 PGK
500 XOF3,16501 PGK
1000 XOF6,33001 PGK
2000 XOF12,66002 PGK
5000 XOF31,65005 PGK
10000 XOF63,30010 PGK