Convert PGK to UAH at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Papua New Guinean kinas to Ukrainian hryvnias

10,000 pgk
1,05,051 uah

K1.000 PGK = ₴10.51 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2851.4841.6230.96720.254
1 GBP1.18311.28106.8431.7561.9211.14423.969
1 USD0.9250.782183.51.3721.5010.89418.732
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 PGK10,50510 UAH
5 PGK52,52550 UAH
10 PGK105,05100 UAH
20 PGK210,10200 UAH
50 PGK525,25500 UAH
100 PGK1.050,51000 UAH
250 PGK2.626,27500 UAH
500 PGK5.252,55000 UAH
1000 PGK10.505,10000 UAH
2000 PGK21.010,20000 UAH
5000 PGK52.525,50000 UAH
10000 PGK105.051,00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 UAH0,09519 PGK
5 UAH0,47596 PGK
10 UAH0,95192 PGK
20 UAH1,90383 PGK
50 UAH4,75959 PGK
100 UAH9,51917 PGK
250 UAH23,79793 PGK
500 UAH47,59585 PGK
1000 UAH95,19170 PGK
2000 UAH190,38340 PGK
5000 UAH475,95850 PGK
10000 UAH951,91700 PGK