₴1.000 UAH = K0.09502 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:16
Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92683.5180.7821.3481.37318.3611.502
1 EUR1.08190.1620.8441.4561.48219.8221.621
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2791.184106.79111.7241.75523.4781.92

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 UAH0,09502 PGK
5 UAH0,47510 PGK
10 UAH0,95019 PGK
20 UAH1,90038 PGK
50 UAH4,75095 PGK
100 UAH9,50191 PGK
250 UAH23,75478 PGK
500 UAH47,50955 PGK
1000 UAH95,01910 PGK
2000 UAH190,03820 PGK
5000 UAH475,09550 PGK
10000 UAH950,19100 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 PGK10,52420 UAH
5 PGK52,62100 UAH
10 PGK105,24200 UAH
20 PGK210,48400 UAH
50 PGK526,21000 UAH
100 PGK1.052,42000 UAH
250 PGK2.631,05000 UAH
500 PGK5.262,10000 UAH
1000 PGK10.524,20000 UAH
2000 PGK21.048,40000 UAH
5000 PGK52.621,00000 UAH
10000 PGK105.242,00000 UAH