Papua New Guinean kina to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 2,148 today, reflecting a -0.261% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.866% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2,200 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 2,143 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 1.741% increase in value.