Papua New Guinean kina to Pakistani rupees Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Papua New Guinean kina to Pakistani rupees history summary. This is the Papua New Guinean kina (PGK) to Pakistani rupees (PKR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of PGK and PKR historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Loading
Papua New Guinean kina to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Pakistani rupees is currently 72,508 today, reflecting a -0.132% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.815% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 73,116 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 72,508 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.572% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Pakistani rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.