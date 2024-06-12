Papua New Guinean kina to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Pakistani rupees is currently 72,508 today, reflecting a -0.132% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.815% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 73,116 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 72,508 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.572% decrease in value.