Papua New Guinean kina to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Nigerian nairas is currently 392,886 today, reflecting a -1.086% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.137% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 397,201 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 379,566 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 3.016% increase in value.