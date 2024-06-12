Papua New Guinean kina to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Moldovan leus is currently 4,592 today, reflecting a -0.119% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.558% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 4,641 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 4,575 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.955% decrease in value.