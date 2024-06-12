Papua New Guinean kina to Moldovan leus Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Papua New Guinean kina to Moldovan leus history summary. This is the Papua New Guinean kina (PGK) to Moldovan leus (MDL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of PGK and MDL historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Loading
Papua New Guinean kina to Moldovan leus exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Moldovan leus is currently 4,592 today, reflecting a -0.119% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.558% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 4,641 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 4,575 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.955% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Moldovan leus
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.