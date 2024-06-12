Papua New Guinean kina to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Kyrgystani soms is currently 22,856 today, reflecting a -0.021% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.561% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 22,985 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 22,727 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.585% decrease in value.