Papua New Guinean kina to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 4.243,090 today, reflecting a -0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.420% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 4.271,560 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 4.220,290 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.572% decrease in value.