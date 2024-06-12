Papua New Guinean kina to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Honduran lempiras is currently 6,442 today, reflecting a -0.308% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.569% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 6,495 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 6,437 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.572% decrease in value.