Papua New Guinean kina to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Brazilian reais is currently 1,409 today, reflecting a 0.802% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a 1.680% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 1,410 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 1,371 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 1.230% increase in value.