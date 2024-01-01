50 Papua New Guinean kinas to Bangladeshi takas

Convert PGK to BDT at the real exchange rate

50 pgk
1,528.42 bdt

K1.000 PGK = Tk30.57 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08190.2331.4831.6220.96620.281
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8561.7561.9211.14424.017
1 USD0.9250.781183.4881.3721.5010.89418.765
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PGK30,56840 BDT
5 PGK152,84200 BDT
10 PGK305,68400 BDT
20 PGK611,36800 BDT
50 PGK1.528,42000 BDT
100 PGK3.056,84000 BDT
250 PGK7.642,10000 BDT
500 PGK15.284,20000 BDT
1000 PGK30.568,40000 BDT
2000 PGK61.136,80000 BDT
5000 PGK152.842,00000 BDT
10000 PGK305.684,00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 BDT0,03271 PGK
5 BDT0,16357 PGK
10 BDT0,32714 PGK
20 BDT0,65427 PGK
50 BDT1,63568 PGK
100 BDT3,27136 PGK
250 BDT8,17840 PGK
500 BDT16,35680 PGK
1000 BDT32,71360 PGK
2000 BDT65,42720 PGK
5000 BDT163,56800 PGK
10000 BDT327,13600 PGK