Papua New Guinean kina to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Australian dollars is currently 0,391 today, reflecting a -0.924% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.694% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,397 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,389 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.136% decrease in value.