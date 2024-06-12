Papua New Guinean kina to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Armenian drams is currently 101,034 today, reflecting a -0.101% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.437% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 101,838 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 100,965 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.574% decrease in value.