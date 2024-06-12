Papua New Guinean kina to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Albanian leks is currently 24,186 today, reflecting a -0.645% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a 0.114% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 24,390 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 24,015 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.604% decrease in value.