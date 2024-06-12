Albanian lek to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0.041 today, reflecting a -0.124% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -1.035% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0.042 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0.041 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.608% increase in value.