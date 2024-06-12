Peruvian nuevo sol to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Zambian kwacha is currently 7,016 today, reflecting a 0.225% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a 0.080% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 7,047 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 6,982 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.535% decrease in value.