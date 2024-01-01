10 Peruvian nuevo soles to US dollars

Convert PEN to USD at the real exchange rate

10 pen
2.64 usd

S/.1.000 PEN = $0.2643 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08390.4171.4841.620.96720.235
1 GBP1.18511.284107.1211.7591.9191.14623.974
1 USD0.9230.779183.461.371.4950.89318.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / US Dollar
1 PEN0,26431 USD
5 PEN1,32153 USD
10 PEN2,64306 USD
20 PEN5,28612 USD
50 PEN13,21530 USD
100 PEN26,43060 USD
250 PEN66,07650 USD
500 PEN132,15300 USD
1000 PEN264,30600 USD
2000 PEN528,61200 USD
5000 PEN1.321,53000 USD
10000 PEN2.643,06000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 USD3,78350 PEN
5 USD18,91750 PEN
10 USD37,83500 PEN
20 USD75,67000 PEN
50 USD189,17500 PEN
100 USD378,35000 PEN
250 USD945,87500 PEN
500 USD1.891,75000 PEN
1000 USD3.783,50000 PEN
2000 USD7.567,00000 PEN
5000 USD18.917,50000 PEN
10000 USD37.835,00000 PEN