Peruvian nuevo sol to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Seychellois rupees is currently 3,671 today, reflecting a -3.335% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.195% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 3,880 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 3,559 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 7.854% increase in value.