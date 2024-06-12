Peruvian nuevo sol to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Serbian dinars is currently 28,722 today, reflecting a -0.367% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.016% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 29,026 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 28,563 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.796% decrease in value.