Peruvian nuevo sol to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 1.993,990 today, reflecting a 0.242% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.712% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 2.009,840 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 1.986,660 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.503% decrease in value.