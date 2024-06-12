Peruvian nuevo sol to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Polish zloty is currently 1,063 today, reflecting a -0.516% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a 0.954% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 1,074 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 1,045 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.172% decrease in value.