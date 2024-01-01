10 Peruvian nuevo soles to Norwegian kroner

Convert PEN to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 pen
28.08 nok

S/.1.000 PEN = kr2.808 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2341.4841.6230.96720.301
1 GBP1.18411.279106.8331.7571.9221.14524.036
1 USD0.9250.782183.4991.3731.5020.89518.786
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Norwegian Krone
1 PEN2,80772 NOK
5 PEN14,03860 NOK
10 PEN28,07720 NOK
20 PEN56,15440 NOK
50 PEN140,38600 NOK
100 PEN280,77200 NOK
250 PEN701,93000 NOK
500 PEN1.403,86000 NOK
1000 PEN2.807,72000 NOK
2000 PEN5.615,44000 NOK
5000 PEN14.038,60000 NOK
10000 PEN28.077,20000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 NOK0,35616 PEN
5 NOK1,78081 PEN
10 NOK3,56161 PEN
20 NOK7,12322 PEN
50 NOK17,80805 PEN
100 NOK35,61610 PEN
250 NOK89,04025 PEN
500 NOK178,08050 PEN
1000 NOK356,16100 PEN
2000 NOK712,32200 PEN
5000 NOK1.780,80500 PEN
10000 NOK3.561,61000 PEN